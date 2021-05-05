In Cebu City, 83 charged in April for unpaid traffic fines

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 83 cases were filed in court in April against individuals who failed to immediately pay their traffic fines, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) said.

Traffic violators are only given 72 hours or three working days to pay the fines specified on their citation tickets. Failure to do so would result to the filing of appropriate charges by CCTO’s legal department.

“Balikon namo, ang atoang Citation ticket gitagaan lang ug 72 hours to settle or 3 working days. Pagka human ma forward kini sa among Legal Section para ma verify ug e andam ang kaso,” CCTO said in an advisory.

(We would like to remind you that you only have 72 hours or three working days to settle your citation tickets. After which, this will be forwarded to our legal section for verification and to prepare for the filing of charges.)

But despite their massive campaign against traffic violations, CCTO said that many motorists continue to disregard traffic regulations.

From January to April 2021, the traffic office issued close to 60,000 citation tickets to traffic violators. Of these, a total of 15,737 were issued in April.

Most of the violations resulted from the disregard of “No Stopping Anytime” signs, illegal parking on the sidewalks, and the continued use of expired vehicle registration and driver’s license. CCTO also clamped 522 vehicles for day and night illegal parking and impound a total of 264 vehicles. “Gusto namo ipahinumdom usab sa publiko nga sundon ang mga lagda sa trapiko labi na kung adunay mga sign board ug likayan nga makababag sa mga karsada ug mga sidewalk,” the CCTO advisory reads. (We would like to remind the public of the need to observe traffic regulation and respect the prohibitions mentioned on sign boards to avoid from obstructing the roads and sidewalks.) /bmjo