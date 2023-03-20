Garie Concepcion expecting first child with Michael Pangilinan

Garie Concepcion, daughter of veteran actor Gabby Concepcion, is going to be a mom as she announced that she is expecting her first child with partner, singer Michael Pangilinan.

Garie, who is already in her third trimester of pregnancy, revealed this through a video on her Instagram page last March 5. Garie spoke about the struggles she has been through lately, which she considers as God’s way of redirecting her life for the better.

“I have had my fair share of highs and lows these past years,” she said. “These things and experiences, which sometimes you question, must have a purpose in this journey called life.”

“Some of you may be wondering what’s been going on with me the past couple of months, I would post a little on my social media accounts, but it still won’t give away so much about me and what life has been like lately,” she added.

Garie reflected on how her highs and lows were a preparation for the “biggest role of [her] life,” disclosing that she is embarking on a new journey. She then showed pregnancy kits with positive results along with a sonogram of their baby.

“An adventure I know will change me and my life forever,” she stated. “Out of all the surprises that life has thrown at me, this by far is the best one yet.”

Garie expressed her excitement on meeting her little one whom she regarded as a “miracle” and a “blessing.”

“You came to us at the most unexpected time but you were the greatest gift that mommy and daddy can ever receive,” she addressed her child. “Thank you for choosing us to be your parents… See you in a few months baby bean! Coming soon this May 2023.”

Garie is Gabby’s daughter with businesswoman Grace Ibuna. Her relationship with Pangilinan was confirmed to the public in 2016, although the couple have been very private about it.

Meanwhile, Pangilinan has a son with former GirlTrends member Erin Ocampo. /ra

