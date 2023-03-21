Girl with heart defect urgently needs help for surgery

A four-year-old girl from Brgy. Dunggoan, Danao City, Cebu is in immediate need of financial help for her upcoming open heart surgery.

Audrey Mae Torres was diagnosed with Congenital Heart Disease on October 2018 while she was three months old. Her debilitating diagnosis includes Ventricular Septal Defect with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. Before her diagnosis, she was coughing excessively and her breathing was rapid. She also experienced shortness of breath and increased heart rate. Because of these alarming symptoms, her parents brought her to a physician for medical consultation. After that, laboratory procedures and diagnostic tests were done. Then, the echocardiographic and ultrasound report were released and it confirmed her diagnosis. Congenital Heart Disease is a heart abnormality present at birth. The problem can affect the heart walls, valves, and its blood vessels. There are numerous types of congenital heart defects. They can range from simple conditions to complex problems that cause severe, life-threatening symptoms.

Following her diagnosis, her attending pediatric cardiologist prescribed oral maintenance medications and advised her parents that she needs to undergo open heart surgery as soon as possible. Open heart surgery is a major operation to repair a defect or damage in the heart. The operation requires the surgeon to open the chest to access the heart in order to fix the defective muscles, valves, or blood vessels. Due to the delicate nature of the surgery, her physician recommended to her parents the Philippine Heart Center as the hospital suitable for her open heart surgery. The surgery is projected to cost around P700,000. In addition to that, her maintenance medications cost up to P1,000 every week.

Despite her enfeebling heart condition, Audrey Mae is an active and amiable girl. She still loves to move and play with her building blocks and cooking set. As the only child of the family, she is deeply loved and valued by her parents. Her father, a construction worker, earns at least P500 every working day. Her mother, a housewife, takes good care of them. Due to the devastating effects of rising inflation, her father’s meager income is really insufficient to meet their family’s daily needs. Additionally, the anticipated cost of Audrey Mae’s upcoming surgery is so huge that they are unable to bear by themselves the costly treatment. Thus, her parents are wholeheartedly appealing to generous individuals for financial assistance that will surely play a key role in saving Audrey Mae’s life. When asked about their wish for their precious child, her parents earnestly responded, “We wish that her precious life will be saved. We long to see her grow up and live a normal life as a child. So, we humbly ask for financial help from anyone because we cannot do it on our own.”

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu, and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

