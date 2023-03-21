Enjoy a relaxing and rejuvenating summer staycation at Bayfront Hotel Cebu

Are you in need of a relaxing and rejuvenating summer staycation in the heart of Cebu?

Bayfront Hotel Cebu is excited to announce that they will be participating in the upcoming 8th International Travel Festival at Ayala Center Cebu from March 24-26, 2023.

Visitors can find them at Booth #47, Rotunda, near the Bazaar and Guess, where they will be offering exciting staycation and Caja Kitchen Cebu buffet deals exclusively available during the event.







For direct room reservations, you can contact both branches through these numbers:

Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation:

+63 917 728 9912 or +63 32 230 6777 | [email protected]

Bayfront Hotel – Cebu Capitol Site:

+63 917 708 8117 or +63 32 505 3333 [email protected]