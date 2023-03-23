Kelvin Miranda accused of cheating on ex-girlfriend with Kira Balinger

Kapuso actor Kelvin Miranda has been accused of cheating on his ex-girlfriend, model and social media influencer Roselle Vytiaco, allegedly with Kapamilya actress Kira Balinger, via a series of posts on social media.

Vytiaco took to her personal Instagram page to expose Miranda’s alleged infidelity with Balinger, as seen in a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, Jan. 4. The model, however, didn’t explicitly mention the names of both celebrities, and initially threw shade at a coffee-drinking “cheater” who’s been unfaithful for 10 months.

“Kung alam ko lang na lolokohin ako neto sana pala tinanggalan ko siyang unan. charot. so ayan eto po yung pov ng lolokohin after 10 months pero wala kang idea. charot ulit,” Vytiaco began. “May cheater na pakape-kape lang ngayon sa ig story niya… adv happy birthday mwa.”

(If only I knew that he would cheat on me, I should’ve removed his pillow. So, this is the point of view of someone who has been cheated on for 10 months but you were unaware all along. There’s a cheater who’s just drinking coffee on his IG Stories. Advanced happy birthday.)

Coincidentally, Miranda shared a photo of himself drinking coffee on his personal Instagram account on the same day.

Vytiaco went on to drop clues about her ex-boyfriend’s alleged infidelity with a Kapamilya actress, who he happened to be working with for a movie. She also shared that the supposed affair was going on while they were both in a relationship.

“Meron silang upcoming film. Sila yung bida pareho. Ever since we started dating, I’m very open to our field of work kasi halos same kami na may nakakawork na iba’t ibang tao. Sa kaniya nga may mga bed scene pa but full support ako sa kaniya AS IN never naging problem sakin. Minsan iisipin mo ako pa yung artista kung magselos siya. Little did I know na takot lang siya sa sarili niyang multo,” she said.

(They have an upcoming film where they’re both the lead characters. Ever since we started dating, I’ve been very open to our field of work since both of our fields require us to interact with different types of people. He even had a bed scene [in some of his previous projects], but I’ve been fully supportive of him. It never became a problem for me. Sometimes, I can’t help but think that I’m the celebrity since he gets jealous easily. Little did I know that he’s afraid of his own ghost.)

The influencer shared a series of purported conversations between her ex and his other woman, including a sexually suggestive request to “take something off” and a moment where he allegedly revealed why he had feelings for the other woman.

Vytiaco also claimed that her ex-boyfriend was a “manipulative” partner who accused her of being too kind to a former partner and followers, implying that she was the reason why he chose to entertain another woman.

“He’s toxic AF. Manipulative and narcissistic. Matagal na ko nakikipaghiwalay sa kaniya pero lagi siyang mananakot na [magpapakamatay] siya. Self-harm to manipulate the situation. Me being [empathetic] maaawa sa kaniya. Maniniwala sa mga sinasabi niya na magbabago na siya at hindi na siya magiging kung ano mang klaseng tao siya,” she said in a follow-up Instagram Story.

(He’s very toxic. Manipulative and narcissistic. I’ve been wanting to break up with him, but he would respond by saying that he would commit suicide–self-harm to manipulate the situation. As for me who’s empathetic, I would pity him. Iwould believe his promises that he would change for the better.)

The model then exposed the identities of her alleged ex-boyfriend and his other woman, who turned out to be Miranda and Balinger. She also shared a screengrab of the Kapamilya actress’ Instagram Story, as well as a selfie of the two.

Despite exposing their identities, Vytiaco admitted that she’s “somehow concerned” about Miranda’s mental health problems. However, she stood her ground and stressed why he chose to be unfaithful to her.

“Somehow concerned pa rin ako dito sa ex ko eh. So kinausap ko siya about diyan kay girl. Since meron siyang mental health problems, wag na siya dyan kay girl pero ang sabi niya, kailangan niya daw panindigan yung paniniwala niya sa fictional character niya. WHICH IS WALA NAMANG MALI DON. Pero bakit pa kailangan magcheat,” she said.

(Somehow, I’m concerned about my ex, so I talked to him about the other girl. Since he’s going through mental health problems, he should stay away from the girl. However, he said that he needed to stand up to his fictional character, which I believe that there’s nothing wrong with it. But why should he still cheat on me?)

As seen in Vytiaco’s Instagram Stories, Miranda and Balinger allegedly interacted in private. These conversations allegedly include the Kapuso actor sharing topless photos of himself while working out, recommending songs such as “I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend” and “Moonlight Lover,” and sending video greetings to each other.

Vytiaco also revealed that Miranda allegedly has a thing for entertaining other women, saying she initially hoped that he would become a better person.

“Naging okay kami for a time and naniniwala naman ako na naging totoong tao siya sakin, maayos siyang nakisama sa family and friends ko. I won’t deny it, that’s why it’s so hard for me to process na biglang ibang tao na siya all of a sudden. But him being a narcissist, hindi niya kaya na may nakakakilala sa kaniya kung sino at ano siya dati kahit willing ka pang tanggapin,” she added.

(We were okay for quite some time, and I believed that his intentions towards me were real since he got along well with my family and friends. I won’t deny it, that’s why it’s so hard for me to process that he changed all of a sudden. But him being a narcissist, it’s hard for him to accept what type of person he truly is.)

Miranda and Balinger are currently working on an untitled film, whose details including the plot and castmates have yet to be unveiled. Following Vytiaco’s accusations, both celebrities have unfollowed each other on social media.

The Kapuso star and Kapamilya actress have yet to address Vytiaco’s allegations as of this writing. Balinger, meanwhile, has turned off the comments section of her recent Instagram posts. /ra

