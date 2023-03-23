Mandaue City HUDO assures Brgy Looc fire victims of temporary housing

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The head of the Housing Urban and Development Office (HUDO) in Mandaue City assures fire victims in Barangay Looc that they will be transferred to the temporary housing located behind the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC).

HUDO Chief Lawyer Johnbee Biton, said that the 120 units that are currently constructed and were donated by the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other stakeholders, were part of Phase 1 of the temporary housing.

The 24 units were first turned over to some beneficiaries on Saturday, March 18.

Biton said that the city will build other units to accommodate all displaced families and that they need not worry.

The massive fire in Sitio Paradise Barangay Looc on November 24 last year displaced 670 families.

“Kanang 670 atoa gyud nang i-accommodate sa temporary shelter kay ang atoang vision ani niya nga ang ila’ng pagpuyo mas safe nya layo ta sa aksidente, wala silay angay baryanan kundili ang pagpataod lang sa kuryente,” said Biton.

After Phase 1, the construction of Phase 2 will follow and it will start this year, he said.

Since there are only 120 units in Phase 1, just like the first 24 units turned over, it will be awarded through a raffle in accordance with the three categories.

The first category called Box 1 is for fire victims currently living in Norkis Park in Brgy. Looc and Old Northbus Terminal in Brgy. Subangdaku.

Box 2 comprises those who are now renting a boarding house while Box 3 are for fire victims identified by HUDO who returned and built shelters in their old place.

“Magsige man ta og raffle from time-to-time, makasure gyud ta nga naay mabalhin from Norkis and Northbus kay naa may Box 1, makasure gyud ta nga naay mabalhin sa nag-abang after sunog and makasure gyud ta nga naay mabalhin katung sa nagtukod balik,” said Biton. /rcg

