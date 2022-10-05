1,000 houses to be affected in clearing of three-meter easement zone of Butuanon River 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Over 1,000 houses along the three-meter easement zone of the Butuanon River here will soon be cleared by the Mandaue City Housing Urban and Development Office (HUDO).

HUDO project coordinator Vincent Guy Aquino said a total of 1,074 houses will be cleared. The 127 houses in sitio Lub-ang in barangay Casuntingan will be cleared first.

Aquino said they have already sent notices to vacate to the owners of these houses last September.

Aquino said that they do not have a definite schedule yet for the clearing operation but it will be conducted within this year.

This would give time to affected families to voluntarily vacate the areas.

He said that they may conduct forced clearing of those informal settler families who would refuse to vacate their areas.

“Kay dili ta gusto sad nga maabtan na sad ta’ng lain na sa’ng pagbaha, niya malain ang panahon, uwan-uwan, magbaha na sad,” said Aquino.

The financial assistance for affected families are currently being processed. They will be given P10,000 to P20,000, Aquino said.

Aside from the 127 houses in sitio Lub-ang, other affected households are in the following areas:

Barangay Tingub: Sitio Torel, 50; Sitio Tren-Tren, 60.

Barangay Maguikay: Sitio Paloma, 43, Sitio Salvacion, 4, Sitio San Miguel, 37.

Barangay Tabok: Sitio Almers, 97; Sitio San Vicente Ferrer, 4.

Barangay Umapad: Sitio Zone Monggos, 63, Sitio Birhen Sa Regla, 44; Sitio Zone Camansi, Sitio Carrots and Kang-Kong, 62; Purok Tambis, 129, and Purok Dumpsite, 128.

Barangay Paknaan: Mangrove Area, 124.

Barangay Alang-Alang: Sitio Pulang Bukid, 72, Sitio Li-ong, 56.

The clearing operation will be done to prevent what happened last September 9, wherein thousands of individuals were affected by a massive flooding in the city after the Butuanon River overflowed because of a heavy downpour. Fortunately, there was no reported death during the flooding.

BALAY GIANOD SA BAHA WATCH: A house can be seen being carried away by floods in Calderohan, Brgy. Maguikay, Mandaue City when the Butuanon River overflowed on Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, 2022./ contributed video via Paul Lauro #CDNDigital pic.twitter.com/FCsQrr0NQV — CDN Digital (@cebudailynews) September 9, 2022

It was identified that the affected were those living along the three-meter easement zone of the Butuanon River.

Aquino said once the river’s three-meter easement zone will be cleared, they will be establishing fences to prevent informal settlers from returning to the areas.

