Pokwang tears up after receiving hug, encouragement from flight crew

During her flight to the United States, Pokwang was not able to hold her tears back after an attendant approached her to hug her and commend her for being a strong mom.

The actress-comedian, who is currently in the US for her “BFF” show with K Brosas, narrated this moment through her Twitter page on Wednesday, March 22.

“Ma-share ko lang, this madam FA from [Philippine Airlines] nilapitan ako sa aking upuan habang nasa kalagitnaan ng flight to [San Francisco]. Niyakap ako at sinabing, ‘Laban lang. Mahal ka namin at naniniwala kami sa katatagan mo bilang ina. Nanay din ako kaya ramdam kita,’” she recalled.

(I just want to share this [story]. A flight attendant from Philippine Airlines approached me in my seat while in the middle of our flight to San Francisco. She hugged me and said, “Keep going. We love you and we believe in your persistence as a mom. I am also a mother, so I can relate to you.”)

“Hay, naiyak ako e. Thank you po,” she added. (I burst into tears [because of what she said]. Thank you.)

ma share ko lang, this madam FA from @flyPAL nilapitan ako sa aking upuan habang nasa kalagitnaan ng flight to SanFran niyakap ako at sinabing, laban lang mahal ka namin at naniniwala kami sa katatagan mo bilang ina, nanay din ako kaya ramdam kita, hay naiyak ako e 😢 thank U po. — marietta subong (@pokwang27) March 21, 2023

The airline company then responded to Pokwang, also wishing for the latter to “stay strong.” Fans expressed support to the comedian as well through their tweets.

“We care for you, Marietta! Mothers are our strongest protectors of the household, at natutuwa kaming nakapag-iwan ng magandang impression ang aming SFO crew (and we are delighted that our SFO crew left a good impression on you,” it said.

Pokwang has recently been making headlines after she spoke up about her separation from her former partner Lee O’Brian.

Among the revelations she made were that she initially lied about their cause of split to cover up O’Brian’s shortcomings, and that O’Brian was initially displeased when he knew she was pregnant with their daughter Malia. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

Pokwang says Lee O’Brian ‘didn’t want’ their daughter: Nagalit siya nung nalaman na buntis ako

Pokwang won’t stop tirades vs ex Lee O’Brian until he says sorry: ‘Wala siyang katahimikan’