Gabunilas battles Indon in “Engkwentro 9” main event

CEBU CITY, Philippines — John Paul Gabunilas will get his mettle tested by a young Indon fighter in the main event of “Engkwentro 9” on March 24, 2023, at the Talisay City Poblacion gymnasium, south Cebu.

The official fight card was recently revealed by ARQ’s chief trainer Eldo Cortes with Gabunilas fighting in a 10-rounder main event against Indonesian Wandi Priman Hulu.

Gabunilas and Hulu will tangle for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth junior flyweight title.

The 22-year-old Gabunilas of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City is one of ARQ Boxing Stable’s banner fighters being groomed as a future world title contender.

He has an impressive record of nine wins with one loss, and six knockouts.

Last December he escaped veteran Jesse Espinas (20-6, 11KOs) via a majority decision.

International boxing judge Edward Ligas scored the bout, 96-94, while Rafael Osumo had it 97-93 in favor of Gabunilas. Judge Neil Papas scored the fight a 95 draw.

Gabunilas is on a seven-fight winning streak and won the vacant OPBF Youth light flyweight title in the process.

His opponent, Hulu, 22, of Lawalawa Luo, Indonesia has a relatively younger pro record of two wins and a draw.

His most recent bout ended in a majority decision victory in a rematch against Stinky Mario Bunda last August. He already defeated Bunda in 2021 with the same decision.

Despite his young record, Hulu is far from being a pushover as he has already faced Indonesian toughie Andika Golden Boy which ended in a majority draw in June last year.

Andika is best recalled for fighting PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s Regie Suganob in Dimiao, Bohol last September.

Also featured in the March 24 fight card are Ramil Macado (ARQ) vs Francis Jay Diaz, Rodel Wenceslao (ARQ) vs Nelson Tinampay, Berland Robles (ARQ) vs Ariston Aton, Ronvex Capuloy (ARQ) vs Junriel Jimenez, Angelus Pilapil (ARQ) vs Jay-ar Galleposo, Kit Ceron Garces (Prime Stags) vs. Romnick Magos, and Marco Pumar (Prime Stags) vs. Kai Galigao. /rcg

