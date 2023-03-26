Penalties sought for discrimination vs Muslims

MANILA, Philippines — In time for Ramadan, Probinsyano Ako Rep. Rudys Caesar Fariñas has filed a bill seeking to penalize discriminatory practices against women wearing traditional Muslim attire, such as the hijab, burqa, niqab, in public places.

In his House Bill No. 7589, Fariñas seeks to penalize those who refuse entry to establishments because of their attire, those who require women to remove their Muslim wear, except if the removal is done by another woman and in private, and “if justified by public safety, health, morals or general welfare.”

He proposed imprisonment ranging from six months to two years, a fine of P20,000 to P50,000, or both depending on the court’s discretion.

