Light haze blankets Cebu City, Pagasa confirms

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas has confirmed the presence of light haze in Cebu.

Van Sabellano, a weather specialist at Pagasa-Visayas, said they had observed the light haze since Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

“Gahapon sir naa ta’y na-observe gikan dinhi ron sa Pagasa Mactan, ni-lower atong visibility,” Sabellano said.

“So naa ta’y kagahapon sab sa kadlawon naa ta’y lower visibility nga ma-categorize nato siya as light haze.

She added that as of today, November 14, the light haze is still present.

However, Sabellano explained that they could not determine the cause of the haze, as their agency is not responsible for such assessments.

Sabellano also did not rule out the possibility that the haze could be due to the continuous degassing of Kanlaon Volcano.

“Tan-awon pa sab nato ang other data pod kun duna bay mga particulate nga niabot diri. Mao na nga kinahanglan pa sab nato i-confirm pod sa DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources),” she added.

In a comment via Facebook Messenger, Cindylyn Pepito, chief of the Information, Education, and Communication Unit of DENR-Environmental Management Bureau (EMB)-7, said they are still analyzing data on the region’s air quality. /clorenciana

