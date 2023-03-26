David Foster, Katharine McPhee serenade Vicki Belo in her home

Celebrity cosmetic doctor Vicki Belo had the privilege of having renowned musician David Foster and his wife, American singer-songwriter Katharine McPhee give an impromptu performance for her in the comfort of her own house.

In an Instagram post, Belo posted a video of the couple serenading her — Foster on the grand piano, and McPhee singing her rendition of the Nat King Cole classic “Smile,” as well as her own hit song, “Terrified” — while in her own home in an exclusive village in Makati City.

“Dream come true. David Foster playing on our piano, and Kat’s (McPhee) gonna sing for me. My own private concert,” she said in the video. Amusingly, McPhee was visibly feeling at home as she was barefooted and was casually adjusting her neck scarf as she sang.

“Just a casual Friday at home— @davidfoster and @katharinefoster jamming with our #piano. Entire household will be singing #Terrified until further notice,” she said in a caption.

It seems that McPhee enjoyed the mini show in Belo’s home, where she described the experience as “the best day,” as seen in the comments section of the latter’s post.

Fellow celebrities, including Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2021 Katrina Dimaranan, Morissette Amon, Saab Magalona, and Alodia Gosiengfiao, and Belo’s fans were also in awe of the priceless moment, as they expressed delight in the comments.

“ICONIC,” Dimaranan wrote.

One @callmezette said, “This is nice! Now this is a real successful woman. Humble but you can [see] from her connections that she is something. Classy too.”

Foster’s career in the music industry spans over five decades, as he wrote several hit songs through the years including “After the Love Has Gone” by Earth, Wind & Fire, “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston, “The Prayer” by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli, and “To Love You More” by Celine Dion, among many others.

Meanwhile, McPhee rose to prominence after competing in the fifth season of the singing competition “American Idol,” where she emerged as a runner-up.

The Canadian musician and record producer recently performed at the “David Foster and Friends” concert series, which is set to mark its final day on March 26. EDV

