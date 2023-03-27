Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik spark dating rumors after being spotted together in New York

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are being hounded with dating rumors after the singers were reportedly seen “holding hands” and “kissing” in New York.

The dating speculations arose among fans after one TikTok user @klarissa.mpeg claimed that her fellow hostess in New York saw Gomez and Malik getting cozy with each other.

The netizen shared a screenshot of the message from her friend that says, “Tell me how Selena Gomez and [Zayn] just walked into (undisclosed location) hand in hand, making out and I seated them.”

The TikTok user also pointed out that the singers are on each other’s Instagram following list, noting how Malik only follows 18 accounts and Gomez is one of them.

Another eyewitness then claimed to have seen the singers being very close to each other, as reported by Entertainment Tonight on Friday, March 24.

“Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing,” the source was quoted as saying. “Most restaurant staff and restaurant goers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”

Both Gomez and Malik have yet to confirm or deny the dating rumors as of this writing.

Prior to this, Gomez was speculated to be dating Andrew “Drew” Taggart of The Chainsmokers as they were spotted going on a bowling date in New York. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer then appeared to have shut down this speculation by sharing an Instagram Story wherein she said she is single and that she “likes being alone too much.”

However, days after her post, the pair were seen together again and holding hands outside a restaurant.

Meanwhile, Malik’s last public relationship was with American model Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares his daughter Khai.

RELATED STORIES

Selena Gomez: Stop hate on Hailey Bieber; Hailey reminds public: Be thoughtful on what we post

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on claims she ‘stole’ Justin Bieber; Selena Gomez calls for ‘kind words’