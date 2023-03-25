Selena Gomez: Stop hate on Hailey Bieber; Hailey reminds public: Be thoughtful on what we post

Selena Gomez has appealed to the public to stop the hate and bullying toward Hailey Bieber, wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, with the singer revealing that the model reached out to her after “receiving death threats and hateful negativity.”

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 24. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying.”

“I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop,” she concluded.

It can be noted that netizens have been speculating about a supposed feud between Gomez and Hailey since February. This arose after Gomez shared a TikTok video of herself, saying she had “accidentally laminated” her eyebrows too much.

Hours after Gomez’s video was uploaded, fans noticed model and media personality Kylie Jenner, Hailey’s close friend, posted a photo of herself with the words “this was an accident?????” pinned at the eyebrow part of the photo. Netizens were apparently more convinced that Jenner and Hailey were making fun of Gomez after they shared a screenshot of their video call, wherein they showed a close-up of their groomed eyebrows.

Jenner and Gomez immediately shut down feud speculations through comments on fans’ TikTok videos. However, Gomez was later seen leaving an “i love you” comment to a fan who called out Jenner and Hailey for acting like “mean girls.”

Gomez also defended her longtime friend, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, after a video of Hailey pretending to gag over the mention of Swift’s name resurfaced on social media.

“So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game,” Gomez said in a comment.

Hailey thanks Gomez for ‘speaking out’

Hailey publicly expressed her gratitude to Gomez after the latter addressed the supposed feud between them, with the model saying the last few weeks “have been very hard for everyone involved.” She also lamented how hate on social media “creates extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

“I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” Hailey said.

Hailey also seemingly addressed the speculations over their eyebrow posts and said, “Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself.”

“In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion,” she added.

Prior to this, Gomez and Hailey were photographed together at the Academy Museum Gala last October, which appeared to some as an effort to quell feud speculations between them.

Gomez and Justin were in an on-again, off-again relationship for years until they quite permanently broke things off in 2018. In the same year, Justin and Hailey got married in a civil ceremony, then a church wedding in 2019.

