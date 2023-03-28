More flights mounted at Mactan Cebu airport

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More flights to local and international destinations have been mounted at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

The country’s second busiest airport began serving direct flights to Naga in Bicol. They also restarted direct flights between Cebu and Hong Kong.

In turn, MCIA is now connected to 27 domestic and 10 overseas destinations with 14 foreign and four Philippine-based airlines, the GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC).

The flight between Cebu and Naga flies four times per week – every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, with the plane departing from MCIA at 12 noon and at 4:50 p.m. from Naga Airport.

The Cebu – Hong Kong – Cebu route, on the other hand, flies daily, GMCAC added.

Airport officials expressed optimism that the additional flights mounted at MCIA would mean improvement in the airport’s operations.

“MCIA remains committed to offering wider connectivity for its passengers with more options to connect to their destinations in the Philippines and around the globe,” said Rafael Aboitiz, GMCAC Director.

Julius G. Neri, Jr., general manager of Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), also said they are glad that more international flights have relaunched at the Mactan airport.

“I am excited that we finally hit the two-digit mark for international destinations…and I am positive this is a step closer to our goal of becoming one of the best airports in Asia,” said Neri.

