Bongbong Marcos creates task force for hosting of 2023 Fiba World Cup

MANILA, Philippines —President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has ordered the creation of a task force to prepare for the country’s hosting of the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023 in August.

Marcos signed on March 27 Administrative Order No. 5, which creates an inter-agency task force tasked to streamline, integrate, harmonize, and coordinate all government efforts for the “effective preparation and successful participation of all delegates in the Fiba World Cup 2023.”

“The successful organization and hosting of the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023 require the involvement, coordination, and support of all concerned government agencies, local government units (LGUs), and the private sector,” the order read.

Under the order, the task force will be led by the chairperson of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“I humbly express my gratitude to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. and our leaders in the Senate and Congress for their support in ensuring that the Philippines delivers the best World Cup hosting in history.

The PSC continues to commit its support and cooperation for the successful hosting of the Games, and to work hand-in-hand with the SBP and other vital agencies, with the ultimate objective of creating an amazing basketball environment that unites people and encourages them to ‘Win for All,’” said PSC chairman Dickie Bachmann in a statement.

Members of the task force shall include heads or designated representatives of the following agencies:

-Department of Foreign Affairs

-Department of Health

-Department of the Interior and Local Government

-Department of Public Works and Highways

-Department of Tourism

-Department of Transportation

-Bureau of Customs

-Bureau of Immigration

-Philippine National Police

-Metropolitan Manila Development Authority

The order also mandates all departments, bureaus, agencies or instrumentalities of the government, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, and state universities and colleges to “extend full support and assistance” to the preparation for the country’s hosting of the sporting event.

This includes, among others, the procurement of the necessary materials and equipment, provision of support services, and acceptance of donations, in accordance with existing laws, rules, and regulations.

“LGUs, non-government organizations, and the private sector are hereby encouraged to lend their cooperation and support to ensure the successful conduct of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023,” the order added.

Funds necessary for the implementation of the order will be charged against available appropriations of the agencies concerned, subject to existing budgeting, accounting, and auditing laws, rules, and regulations.

On June 1, 2017, the Fiba awarded the principal co-hosting rights to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and tasked it to be responsible for the preparation, organization, management, and promotion of the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023.

The Fiba World Cup is returning to the Philippines after 45 years.

