LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz, rumored GF visit art exhibit in Hong Kong

John Lloyd Cruz was once again seen with his rumored girlfriend, artist Isabel Santos, with whom he went on what appears to be an art exhibit and shopping date in Hong Kong, donning matching outfits.

The pair took a mirror selfie both wearing a white shirt, black cover-ups and similar shoes, as seen on Santos’ Instagram page on Tuesday, March 28. In a separate photo, Cruz and Santos donned tops in shades of muted yellow.

“Some cheese,” she captioned her post along with twinning emoji.

Santos also gave more glimpses of their Hong Kong trip in a series of earlier posts on her Instagram page.

Cruz and Santos, who have been romantically linked since 2021, have been frequently seen together although they have yet to confirm their relationship. Some of their recent trips include their visit to an animal rescue shelter in Batangas, as well as their Rizal camping trip with Elias, Cruz’s son with actress Ellen Adarna. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz and rumored GF visit animal shelter to adopt a dog

LOOK: Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz new photos together