Celebrities Entertainment Life!

LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz, rumored GF visit art exhibit in Hong Kong

By: March 29, 2023
John Lloyd Cruz

John Lloyd Cruz and his rumored girlfriend, Isabel Santos. Image: Instagram/@somethingstarwars

John Lloyd Cruz was once again seen with his rumored girlfriend, artist Isabel Santos, with whom he went on what appears to be an art exhibit and shopping date in Hong Kong, donning matching outfits.

The pair took a mirror selfie both wearing a white shirt, black cover-ups and similar shoes, as seen on Santos’ Instagram page on Tuesday, March 28. In a separate photo, Cruz and Santos donned tops in shades of muted yellow.

“Some cheese,” she captioned her post along with twinning emoji.

Santos also gave more glimpses of their Hong Kong trip in a series of earlier posts on her Instagram page.

Cruz and Santos, who have been romantically linked since 2021, have been frequently seen together although they have yet to confirm their relationship. Some of their recent trips include their visit to an animal rescue shelter in Batangas, as well as their Rizal camping trip with Elias, Cruz’s son with actress Ellen Adarna.  /ra

RELATED STORIES:

LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz and rumored GF visit animal shelter to adopt a dog

LOOK: Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz new photos together

TAGS:
Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.