Man nabbed with P7M worth of ’shabu’  in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A 40-year-old man was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Seabreeze, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City, on Wednesday evening, March 29, 2023.

The arrested suspect was identified as Ramelo Carungay Aguitong, a native of Dalaguete town who was renting a room in Sitio Camansi, Barangay Pajo.

Carungay was considered a High-Value Individual and was placed under monitored personality watchlisted.

During the operation, authorities confiscated from the suspect 1,050 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P7,140,000.

They also confiscated one paper bag, a white envelope, a cellular phone, and one bundle of wad papers with one piece of genuine 500 peso bill as boodle money.

Based on the investigation of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), Aguitong was previously arrested for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) in 2014 but availed of the plea bargaining framework and was released in 2019.

The suspect is identified as one of the main distributor of illegal drugs in Lapu-Lapu City and its neighboring barangays.

“The suspect could dispose more or less 500 grams to one kilogram of shabu per month,” Police Colonel Elmer Lim said, city director of LCPO.

Lim added that they will continue to enhance their operations against illegal drugs and other crimes.

Lim, however, clarified that their series of apprehensions against illegal drug personalities does not mean that the city has an abundant supply of illegal drugs.

He added that they just prevented the entry of illegal drugs through their operations.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, for his part, lauded the LCPO for another successful anti-drug operation.

“Mao na nga akong ipaabot akong dakong pahalipay kanila sa ilang maayo nga buhat nga sila nagbantay sa kahapsay ug kalinaw ug labaw sa tanan nga dili makasud ang illegal nga drugas dinhi sa atoa,” Chan said.

(I am extending my gratitude to them for their efforts in maintaining peace and order and most of all denying entry of illegal drugs in our city.)

