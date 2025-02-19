PNP calls on public to report vote-buying and vote-selling

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) called on the public to report incidents of vote-buying and vote-selling as the 2025 national and local elections approach.

The appeal from law enforcement came after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) launched the Kontra Bigay Committee earlier this February to combat vote-buying and vote-selling, as well as the abuse of state resources.

“Hinihikayat namin ang mamamayan na makiisa at ireport ang anumang uri ng pagbili ng boto o pagbebenta ng boto sa mga awtoridad,” PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil said in a statement on Tuesday.

(“We urge Filipinos to cooperate and report any kind of vote-buying or vote-selling to the authorities.”)

Further, the PNP chief ordered the police to strengthen its monitoring, investigation, and action against vote-buying and vote-selling.

“As the nation prepares for the 2025 elections, the PNP stands firm in its duty to protect the sanctity of the electoral process,” Marbil said.

“Our personnel will not only implement but wholeheartedly embrace the Kontra Bigay campaign, ensuring a clean, honest, and fair election for every Filipino voter,” the PNP chief added.

The Omnibus Election Code penalizes vote buying and vote selling with imprisonment of one to six years, disqualification to hold public office, and withdrawal of the right to vote. —By Keith Irish Margareth Clores, INQUIRER.net trainee

