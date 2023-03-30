Vanessa Hudgens named PH global tourism ambassador

“High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens was named a global tourism ambassador for the Philippines during a courtesy call in Malacañang on Thursday, March 30.

The honorary title was given by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Department of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, and Office of the Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications Secretary Paul Soriano, to Hudgens, as seen in a photo captured by photographer Magic Liwanag, which was uploaded on Publicity Asia’s Instagram page.

The Filipina-American actress, who’s best known for her role as Gabriella Montez, in the hit series is currently in the Philippines to film a documentary series which is set in Manila and Palawan.

The series is said to focus on Hudgens getting in touch with her Filipino heritage, as her mother Gina is known to have come from the Philippines.

Earlier, the “The Princess Switch” star also posted on Instagram pictures of herself and her sister Stella after they went swimming in the lagoons of El Nido, Palawan.

A first-time traveler to the Philippines, Hudgens described as “paradise,” as she showed herself enjoying the clear, blue waters or while riding a crystal kayak. EDV

