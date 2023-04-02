4 regents back mathematician’s bid for 2nd term as UP Diliman chancellor

MANILA, Philippines — Mathematician Fidel Nemenzo, immediate past chancellor of the University of the Philippines’ (UP) Diliman campus, has gained the support of at least four regents of the country’s premier state university in his bid for another term as chancellor of the university’s campus in Quezon City.

In a statement on Saturday, UP sectoral regents Carlo Marc Remota, Siegfred Raymundo Severino, and Victoria Canape-Belegal had endorsed Nemenzo for another term as chancellor. His three-year term ended on March 1.

Another member of the Board of Regents, Raul Pagdanganan, has also publicly backed Nemenzo’s candidacy.

The regents said, in a statement, that they want a chancellor who “embodies the traditions and principles of academic excellence, honor, and democratic governance as well as [someone who] advances the interests and welfare of the sectors and the rank-and-file employees.”

They are also looking for a chancellor who “defends academic freedom and human rights; and defends the public character of UP as the national university.”

“On the basis of these qualifications, and the overwhelming support the various sectors of the community have manifested for him, the three UP [sectoral] regents declared that they will vote for Nemenzo,” they explained.

Nemenzo was first named UP Diliman chancellor in February 2020, during which he sought to become UP president, eliciting the support of student organizations as well as alumni, including national scientists, artists, and academics.

The 11-member UP Board of Regents, the highest decision-making and governing body in the university, will meet on Monday to cast their votes on the next UP Diliman chancellor. A nominee has to get at least six votes to win.

RELATED STORIES

The search for the next UP President

Students back Nemenzo as next UP president

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP