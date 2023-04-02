Bongbong Marcos vows to provide more solutions to improve PH maritime industry

MANILA, Philippines — After the European Commission extended its recognition of the Philippines seafarer’s certificate, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday gave assurance that the national government would continue to provide solutions to improve the country’s maritime industry.

“Labis kong ikinagagalak na nabigyan ng extension ng European Commission ang ating mga seafarers sa kanilang certification upang patuloy silang makapagtrabaho,” said Marcos in a statement.

(I am very happy that the European Commission granted an extension to our seafarers in their certification so that they can continue to work.)

“…Gagawin natin ang lahat upang mabigyan natin ng solusyon ang mga isyung kinakaharap ng ating maritime industry upang patuloy tayong mag-develop ng mga world-class at magagaling na seafarers para sa buong mundo,” he added.

(We will do everything we can to provide solutions to the issues facing our maritime industry so that we can continue to develop world-class and great seafarers for the whole world.)

According to Marcos, the said Philippines’ seafarer’s certificate was the focus of his discussion with EU President Ursula von der Leyen when he went to Brussels in December 2022.

“Dahil dito, ang panganib na mawawalan ng trabaho ang 50,000 nating seafarers ay ating napigilan,” he said.

(Because of this, we have prevented the risk of our 50,000 seafarers losing their jobs.)

It can be recalled that in February 2022, the EU urged the Philippines to improve its efforts to comply with the Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers Convention.

This translated into a threat to withdraw recognition of Filipino seafarers’ qualifications in EU flag-carrying vessels if it finds that the concerns it raised years ago remain unresolved.

According to the DOTr on Saturday more than 49,000 Filipino marine officers and their families stand to gain in the EU commission’s decision.

RELATED STORIES

PH seafarers get to keep jobs; EU cites ‘progress’

Changing tides and still waters

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP