Man from Brgy Guadalupe nabbed, accused of molesting minor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 42-year-old man from Barangay Guadalupe here is now behind bars after allegedly molesting a minor last Sunday, April 2.

Police from Guadalupe Police Station in Cebu City confirmed that village peacekeepers, locally known as barangay tanods, nabbed a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl in Sitio Tugasan, in the same barangay.

The suspect was later on turned over to the police where he is currently under custody.

CDN Digital has opted not to divulge the identities of the suspect, the victim and her guardian for their protection and security.

According to officers from the Guadalupe Police Station, the suspect was drinking liquor with his friends and neighbors at around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

At that time, the victim passed by the group and stopped along her tracks when the suspect, who happened to also be her neighbor, reportedly approached her.

The victim later then reported to her mother how the suspect, who was reportedly drunk, touched her inappropriately on her chest and breast.

In turn, the mother sought the help of barangay tanods to locate and apprehend the suspect.

Police said the suspect may face complaints for violating the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act (Republic Act No. 7610).

