Father, accused of molesting, raping 2 minor daughters, nabbed in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 45-year-old father, who left his hometown in Davao del Norte after he allegedly molested and raped his two minor daughters, was arrested in Barangay Pooc, Talisay City on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

The man, who worked as a construction worker in Talisay City, was arrested after he was served a warrant of arrest in a bunkhouse where he was staying, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station.

Caballes said the warrant of arrest for rape, acts of lasciviousness and rape by sexual assault was issued last Sept. 6, 2022 by Judge Jimmy Boco, acting presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court 7th Judicial Region, Branch 2 in Tagum City, Davao Del Norte.

Caballes said the man had allegedly been in hiding in Talisay City for two years and had been listed as the most wanted person of a town, the suspect’s hometown, in Davao del Norte.

The Talisay police chief said that when they learned about the suspect’s whereabouts, they formed a joint team made up of Davao del Norte town’s policemen, Talisay City policemen, and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Central Visayas and Davao Del Norte.

They then served the warrant of arrest against the suspect and arrested him.

Based on the available information relayed to them, Caballes said that the incident happened last March 2020.

“Iyang duha ka anak nga babaye na minor ang iyang gihilabtan,” Caballes stated in a report.

(He allegedly raped his two minor daughters.)

The suspect was detained at the detention facility of Talisay City Police Station.

/dbs