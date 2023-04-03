‘Notorious’ carnapper nabbed in Carcar City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Carcar City arrested a ‘notorious’ carnapper a few hours after somebody saw him stealing a parked motorcycle whose owner just went to withdraw some money from an automated teller machine (ATM).

Carcar City Police Station confirmed that they nabbed a certain Michael Angelo Marientes last Sunday evening, April 2, for allegedly stealing a motorcycle.

Marientes, 31, and a resident of Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, located approximately 40 kilometers north of Carcar City, was caught in a dragnet operation, said Police Lt. Col. Ardioleto Cabagnot.

Cabagnot said the motorcycle owner, identified as Jimmy Navarra, went to their station on Sunday afternoon to report that his vehicle had been apparently stolen.

Navarra, 30, told investigators he went out of his residence in Sitio Camagayan, Barangay Perrelos, to get some cash in an ATM in a bank inside a nearby mall.

He parked his motorcycle just a few meters away from the ATM but reportedly left his keys in the engine. When he walked back to his vehicle, he saw that it was already gone.

Fortunately, bystanders were able to identify and describe the man who took away Navarra’s motorcycle, said Cabagnot, which ultimately led police to arrest Marientes, who is now under their custody.

Cabagnot also said they are currently conducting further background investigations on the suspect to determine if he had committed other illegal activities not only in Carcar City but other parts of Cebu.

RELATED STORIES

HPG-7 on tieup with private firms: This can help catch carnappers, owners of altered vehicles

Carnapping in Central Visayas remains ‘minimal,’ says HPG-7

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP