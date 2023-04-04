Remulla: Arnie Teves is ‘executive producer’ if Degamo’s murder is a movie

MANILA, Philippines — If the assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo was a movie, its “executive producer” is Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.

This was according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, explaining that the congressman was allegedly “financing everything” – guns, hideout, and vehicles.

“Finance – baril sa kanya galing, siya bumibili ng mga baril; ‘yung lugar na pinagtataguan; bumibili ng sasakyan. Fini-finance niya lahat kaya producer nga,” Remulla told reporters.

(Finance – gun came from him, he was buying the guns; the hideout; buying the vehicle. He’s financing everything that’s why he’s a producer.)

The Justice chief also said that of the 11 suspects under government custody, seven or eight have identified Teves as among the suspects.

“It’s the interaction among the people, knowing full well where they stay, the safe house used to escape, and the helicopter,” Remulla noted.

In an interview over the weekend, Remulla said Teves is the “highest mastermind.”

“Teves, Arnie Teves, Arnolfo Alipit Teves, mastermind,” he said.

He likewise mentioned that Teves was even referred to as “Boss Idol” by another alleged mastermind, Marvin Miranda, who arrested by authorities recently.

The first four arrested suspects, Remulla said, also previously mentioned a video call with Teves and that it was Miranda who made the call and then showed it to the other suspects.

“Sinabi ko sa inyo na may videocall na pinakita, ‘yung kausap ni Marvin,” he said.

(I told you that there was a video call where Marvin showed who he was talking to.)

“Boss Idol ang tawag ni Marvin kay Teves. Kapag kinakausap niya ‘yung iba, sinasabi niya, ‘Si Boss Idol ‘yan o si Boss Idol ito’. O, ito sa telepono oh, si Boss Idol,” Remulla added.

(Marvin calls Teves as Boss Idol. When he was talking to the others, he’s saying, “That’s Boss Idol or this is Boss Idol.” Or, “Here on the phone is Boss Idol.”)

After the March 4 attack inside the residential compound of Degamo in Pamplona town, Miranda went into hiding. Remulla said Miranda managed to escape through a helicopter allegedly provided by Teves.

“It’s care of Teves but nakalagay sa helicopter ‘Teves Cares’ pero kay Teves ‘yung helicopter [It’s care of Teves but the helicopter bears the words ‘Teves Cares’ but the helicopter belongs to Teves],” Remulla said.

Sought for comment, Teves’ counsel, Atty. Ferdinand Topacio said: “Out of respect to the Secretary of Justice, we will no longer comment on his latest pronouncements regarding Cong. Teves. We will just await the filing of whatever charges may be made, and say our piece in the proper forum. But, again, we emphasize that the bar of public opinion is not the right venue to determine the guilt or innocence of anyone.”

Topacio also said the focus should perhaps be on “why the DOJ, the NBI, and the PNP are violating the basic Constitutional rights of those being detained in connection with the criminal investigations in relation to Cong. Teves, why they are being moved around the country against their will, being denied the right to counsel, and subjected to improper pressure and influence to make them testify falsely against Cong. Teves.”

“These acts evince not just the weakness of the government’s case, but an illegal scheme to manipulate the evidence to unfoundedly incriminate a person,” he added.

