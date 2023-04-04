Dumaguete classic Sans Rival opens third branch in Cebu

Aside from its small city charm and its unique disposition as a hub to Negros Oriental’s underrated gems like Pulangbato Falls and Lake Balinsasayao, Dumaguete City is the birthplace of a buttery dessert called Silvanas.

The all-time Dumaguete classic, Silvanas, originated from a homegrown brand called Sans Rival. What was known as a small bakeshop in Dumaguete has evolved and expanded to Sans Rival Bistro, and now a Sans Rival Tapas Bar in the newest strip mall in Banawa, Cebu City – 8 Banawa Central.

In 1977, Trinidad “Trining” Sagarbarria started a small bakeshop in Dumaguete City, which offered a variety of desserts, including her iconic Silvanas.















Silvanas are made up of thin cashew meringue wafers filled with butter mousseline and coated in bespoke cookie crumbs. It originally came in the classic original butter flavor and chocolate flavor. But in 2021, Sans Rival announced their ube, pandan and strawberry-flavored Silvanas. The Sans Rival Cakes & Pastries Silvanas has become a popular pasalubong item that is hand carried to destinations near and far.

Honoring the legacy of Trining

According to Trinidad Sagarbarria Bustamante, managing director of Sans Rival Food Development Inc, Sans Rival wanted to cater to a residential community with the freedom of not having to follow mall hours since up to now, the Cebu branches have been inside malls. Aside from the newest branch in 8 Banawa Centrale, Sans Rival also has branches at Robinsons Galleria along Gen. Maxilom Avenue Extension and at Robinsons Fuente Osmeña.

Sans Rival Cakes and Pastries expanded to include the Sans Rival Bistro, where the family’s ancestral house is located along the scenic Rizal Boulevard in Dumaguete in 2012.

It was converted into a restaurant serving the family’s treasured heritage recipes and hearty meals. The ancestral home has now become the recognizable mural that they carry in almost every branch they open.















With company headquarters located in Dumaguete City, Sans Rival Cakes and Pastries now has several branches in Dumaguete, Manila and Cebu City. Trining’s six children manage Sans Rival and continue her sweet legacy by making sure that the quality of Silvanas does not change, wherever it’s being eaten and whoever’s eating it.

Now open in 8 Banawa Centrale

“We are very excited to serve the surrounding residential neighborhood in the area with what we’ve got to offer- our treasured heritage recipes that has been passed down for generations, mixed with a fusion of contemporary comfort dishes,” shared Bustamante. “We will also have available of course our extensive cakes & pastries product line with the iconic Dumaguete Silvanas leading the way and our Gateau Sans Rival, the namesake of our store.”

What sets apart the 8 Banawa Centrale branch of Sans Rival Cakes and Pastries is its tapas bar that will open at dusk daily. The Tapas Bar menu includes Albondigas, which are traditional Spanish meatball in garlic tomato sauce, Spanish Potato Salad or Ensaladilla Rusa, a side dish made from a heritage recipe of potatoes, carrots, beets and shredded chicken, and their Paella Negra or Arros Negra made with squid, whose ink gives the rice the typical black color as well as its strong seafood flavor with a side dish of homemade alioli. The Tapas Bar will also serve cocktails that have yet to be shared to the public.

Sans Rival Cakes and Pastries in 8 Banawa Centrale is located at the heart of the developing strip mall. It has a seating capacity of 104 pax with inside and al-fresco seating. Opening hours are from 9 am to 9 pm on Thursday to Sunday, and 9 am to 11 pm on Friday and Saturday.