DepEd studies proposal to revert to old school calendar

The Department of Education (DepEd) has formed a group to study the recommendation to revert to the old academic calendar, where the school break of the students would be in April and May.

“We have formed a group to study it so that once we give out our decision, it has a proper basis,” Michael Poa, spokesperson for DepEd, said on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

He earlier said that school heads have the authority to suspend in-person classes and shift to an alternative delivery method or blended learning “if the environment is not conducive to learning.”

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, chair of the Senate committee on basic education, earlier pushed for the reversion of the April-May summer vacation following the incident in Cabuyao City, where students collapsed after experiencing heat exhaustion during an unannounced fire drill.

Prior to the pandemic, classes in basic education began in June and ended in March.

