Visita Iglesia: The Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe

CEBU City, Philippines–A place of great significance for the Catholic faithful in the Philippines is the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu, located in Barangay Guadalupe, here.

This image of the Virgin Mary, known as Our Lady of Guadalupe, has become a powerful symbol of the Catholic faith in the Philippines, and the shrine in Cebu City is a testament to the deep devotion that Filipinos have to this beloved figure.

History says that the shrine was built in dedication to the blessed Virgin Mary’s appearance at Mexico in 1531 through a native Mexican peasant named Juan Diego.

CULTURAL LANDMARK FOR PILGRIMS AROUND THE WORLD

The Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu was built in the early 1970s, under the direction of the then-Archbishop of Cebu, Julio Cardinal Rosales.

The centerpiece of the shrine is a large statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which stands at the center of the church. The statue is a replica of the original image that appeared in Mexico, and it is considered to be one of the most beautiful and powerful representations of the Virgin Mary in the Philippines.

The Shrine is a popular destination for Catholics from around the country.

The shrine hosts a number of events and celebrations throughout the year, including the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which is celebrated on December 12th, the Feast of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, which is celebrated on August 15th, and the most sacred week in the liturgical year in Christianity, the Holy week.

The shrine is a testament to the rich history and heritage of the Philippines, as it becomes a cultural landmark and serves as a reminder of the enduring power of faith, community, and tradition in Filipino culture.

/bmjo

