Visita Iglesia: Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod at SRP

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | April 04,2023 - 12:22 PM

The facade of the Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod at the SRP| Photo by Wenilyn Sabalo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Island of Cebu, regarded as the cradle of Christianity, is home to various beautiful and heritage Catholic churches.

Catholic faithful planning to hold their Visita Iglesia this Holy Week can either reflect and marvel at the historical churches of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and Boljoon Church or can wonder at the modern design of the Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod located at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City.

The chapel is dedicated to San Pedro Calungsod, a Catholic-Visayan migrant, sacristan, and missionary catechist who suffered religious persecution and martyrdom in Guam for his missionary works in 1672.

The chapel was consecrated last November 2012.

The altar of the Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod at the SRP| Photo by Wenilyn Sabalo

Three sacred pictures are located on the main altar: a life-size figure of the Blessed Lady Mary wearing a white gown, and on the other side, St. Joseph, her husband and the patron saint of the universal church.

The modern and aesthetic design of the chapel never fails to enthrall churchgoers and passersby alike. | Photo by Wenilyn Sabalo

The chapel incorporates 100 walls of different heights and widths.

The window glass of the Chapel.| Photo by Wenilyn Sabalo

In a previous interview with Cebu Daily News, New York-based architect Carlos Arnaiz said the chapel design “is meant as a homage to Cebu’s dynamic spirit.”

READ: Pedro’s chapel has 100 walls

“Cebu is the oldest urban center of the Philippines; a place where the original dwellers met the white men from the West; the site of the first Catholic church,” he said in a statement.

Photo by Wenilyn Sabalo

Arnaiz said the Church stands as a “sanctuary of stone, sand, and glass from where we can meditate on the changes happening in the world and find strength in our encounter of the inexplicable mysteries of God.”   / rcg

READ: 

‘Be inspired by San Pedro Calungsod’

 

 

 

