Visita Iglesia: National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City

CEBU, Philippines—Many years ago, Cebu became the gateway for Catholicism to flourish in the Philippines.

With this being a big part of the history of the province, Cebuanos are known to be people greatly devoted to their faith.

And as such, the island is filled with age-old and heritage churches.

Among the more noted churches in the province is the National Shrine of Saint Joseph located in the heart of Mandaue City in central Cebu.

The church’s history is as rich as its marvelous architecture and design.

When the Jesuits arrived in Mandaue bringing with them an image of St. Joseph with the child Jesus, the small church was built for the spiritual needs of locals.

According to the oldest record in the parish, the church was founded in the year 1762.

As years passed and between natural and man-made disasters, the church was transformed into its glorious form today, inspired by a mix of Graeco-Roman and baroque style.

Housing one of the rarest religious relics in the region, the life sized Senor de Cena (The Last Supper) featuring Jesus Christ and the twelve apostles, this gorgeous parish is a must-visit destination for devotees from all over the region, especially during the Holy Week.

It also serves as a symbol of Mandauehanon’s deep love for their patron saint, Saint Joseph The Worker.

Mandaue celebrates the Feast of St. Joseph every May 8.

