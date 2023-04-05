LOOK: Barbie Forteza, Jak Roberto flaunt beach bodies in Bohol

Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto turned up the heat as the celebrity couple showed off their fit physiques during their recent beach trip to Bohol.

Forteza and Roberto gave fans a glimpse of their getaway through their respective Instagram pages on Tuesday, April 4. The actress donned a blue floral bikini, while her boyfriend went topless, flaunting his abs.

“My home,” Forteza captioned her photos with Roberto.

“My life,” Roberto, for his part, wrote.

The couple then sent fans as well as fellow celebrities gushing, as seen in the comments section. Some netizens even pointed out that while they support Forteza’s love team with David Licauco, dubbed as FiLay, they are also supportive of the “OG couple.”

Forteza and Roberto have been together for five years, and will be celebrating their sixth anniversary in May. In a 2021 interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, the actor declared that Forteza is “the one” for him.

Meanwhile, Forteza said Roberto is “supportive” of her team-up with Licauco, noting that he even encourages her to carry on with their promotions.

