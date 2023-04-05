Martin, promising Pinoy boxer, to face Japanese Ikeda in non-title fight in Manila

CEBU CITY, Philippines — World-rated prospect Carl Jammes “Wonder Boy” Martin will fight in the undercard of Johnriel Casimero-Fillipus Nghitumbwa WBO regional title showdown on May 13, 2023 in Okada Manila Hotel and Casino.

The 23-year-old Martin, who is unbeaten in 21 wins and 17 knockouts, will battle Japanese up-and-comer Jun Ikegawa in a 10-rounder non-title bout.

Martin, promising young prospect

Martin is one of the most promising young prospects today in the Philippine boxing scene. The Lagawe, Ifugao native, is ranked No. 13 in the World Boxing Council (WBC) and No. 8 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO) super bantamweight division.

He is also the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific super bantamweight champion, which he earned last December by knocking out Thai former world title challenger Komgrech Nantapech in the second round.

This will be Martin’s first time to fight a Japanese boxer.

Undefeated Ikegawa

The 25-year-old Ikegawa is unbeaten in six fights with two draws and one knockout. Like most Japanese boxers these days, Ikegawa’s relatively inexperienced record can be deceiving considering he has a vast amateur record.

According to reports, Ikegawa holds a 51-15 (win-loss) record in amateur bouts, making him a deserving opponent to test Martin’s mettle.

Casimero-Nghitumbwa WBO title fight

Meanwhile, Casimero, who is training in Cebu will battle Nghitumbwa, the reigning WBO global super bantamweight champion in the main event.

This will be Casimero’s first bout under his new Japanese promoter and former world champion Masayuki Ito of Treasure Boxing Promotions.

Also included in the fight card is Weljon Mindoro versus Takeshi Inoue who will square off for the WBO Asia Pacific super welterweight title.

