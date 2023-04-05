Kyle Echarri mourns death of younger sister Bella: ‘I just got a new angel’

Kyle Echarri expressed his love for his younger sister Bella who recently died at the age of 12.

Echarri took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, April 5, to mourn the loss of his sister, who was diagnosed with brain tumor in June 2022, as he shared glimpses of their favorite moments together.

“To my princess: I love you more than you will ever know, ta. You are the most amazing sister anyone could ever ask for. I already miss your hugs [or] kisses for manong whenever he was sad and your cheers for whenever I was on stage,” he said.

The actor-singer said that despite his loss, he’s “happy” that his sister’s year-long battle with brain tumor is “done,” adding that it’s a condition she “never deserved.”

“Now more than anything I’m happy to know that you’re done with the year of fighting something you never deserved. You can finally smile, sing, dance, swim, and EAT again,” he added.

Echarri said that he has gained a “new angel” in the form of Bella. “And don’t worry, I know I didn’t lose my sister… I just got a new angel. I love you ta, forever,” he added.

It can also be noted that the “Kadenang Ginto” star’s Instagram bio is an ode to his sister, saying “Isabella Echarri’s Brother.”

Fellow celebrities, including Darren Espanto, Iñigo Pascual, Luis Manzano, Janine Gutierrez, Maymay Entrata, Barbie Imperial, Sue Ramirez, Kyline Alcantara, KD Estrada, Charlie Dizon, and Elisse Joson, sent their condolences to the teen star.

Echarri first made his younger sister’s condition public on Instagram in June 2022, when he asked fans to include her in their prayers.

The “Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10” alum then described Bella as a “little warrior” as they celebrated her 12th birthday in January 2023.

