Casimero faces WBO Global titlist and world-rated Namibian in Manila in May says Japanese promoter

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Former World Boxing Organization (WBO) world bantamweight king Johnriel “Quadro Alas” Casimero will fight world-rated Namibian Fillipus Nghitumbwa on May 13 at the Okada Hotel in Manila.

This was officially confirmed to CDN Digital by Rokuda Ishii of Japan-based Treasure Boxing Promotions, the current handlers of Casimero after numerous reports came out on social media the past few days.

It can be recalled that Treasure Boxing Promotions and Casimero formally introduced their partnership earlier this year through an announcement they made here in Cebu, with his promoter and former world champion Masayuki Ito.

The 34-year-old Casimero who was previously managed by MP Promotions of Sean Gibbons is on a comeback road following his disappointing title defense cancellations in 2022.

Despite the setbacks, Casimero made himself relevant in the mainstream boxing scene by defeating veteran Japanese Ryo Akaho last December via a second round knockout in Incheon, South Korea. The bout which was initially decided a no-contest was changed by the Korea Boxing Member’s Commission upon closer review, awarding Casimero with a victory.

It improved Casimero’s record to 32 wins with 22 knockouts and four losses.

This time, the Merida, Leyte native will fight a younger opponent in 27-year-old Nghitumbwa who is ranked No. 10 in the WBO super bantamweight division. Casimero is ranked No. 5 in the WBO, No 14 in the IBF, and No 8. in WBC.

At stake is the WBO Global super bantamweight title which Nghitumbwa currently holds. Nghitumbwa has an impressive record of 12-1 (win-loss) with 11 knockouts.

He hasn’t been defeated since 2017 and earned the WBO global title which is equivalent to a regional title against fellow Namibian Innocent Mantengu last 2021 via a sixth round knockout.

Nghitumbwa successfully defended the title twice against two other Namibians in Said Chino and Sabelo Ngebinyana in 2022.

Casimero is currently training in Cebu with Ito watching him closely at the Omega Boxing Gym, while his brother Jason Casimero serves as his trainer.

He started his pro career in boxing at the Omega Boxing Gym in the mid-2000s under Samson Gello-Ani and trainer Christopher Tepora.

