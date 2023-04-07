Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocks Davao Occidental town

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolted Balut Island in Davao Occidental on Friday morning, April 7, 2023, state seismologists said.

The epicenter of the tectonic tremor, was traced some 69 kilometers southeast of the municipality of Sarangani at around 9:43 am, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said the tremor is unlikely to cause damage and aftershocks.

State seismologists did not receive reports of felt intensities and no instrumental intensities were also recorded.

RELATED STORY:

Magnitude 5.4 quake jolts Balut Island in Davao Occidental

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP