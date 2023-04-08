Filipino-Canadian Tyson Venegas wows ‘American Idol’ judges with ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ rendition

Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas left American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan in awe as he sang Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” alongside his fellow platinum ticket-holder Kaylin Hedges.

Venegas and Hedges paired up for the singing competition’s Hollywood Week Duets, as seen in an episode of the show aired on Tuesday, April 4 (April 3 in the US).

A few lines into the song, Perry can be seen pointing at her thighs, showing how she was having goosebumps while Venegas and Hedges were performing. The “The One that Got Away” singer even took to her Instagram page to show the snaps taken by Bryan, saying, “Diagnosed myself on web MD. It’s just good sangin’.”

Richie and Bryan, meanwhile, can be seen giving Venegas and Hedges a standing ovation after their performance.

Seventeen-year-old Venegas, who was one of the contestants of ABS-CBN’s “The Voice Teens” season 2 in 2020, won last February the first-ever platinum ticket of this season’s “American Idol.” He secured the ticket with his soulful rendition of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind,” all while playing the piano.

