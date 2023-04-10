Jeo Santisima’s next mission: Defeat Japanese fighter Hayato Tsutsumi

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Former world title challenger Jeo “Santino” Santisima continues his journey to save his boxing career by taking on Japanese newbie Hayato Tsutsumi on May 31, 2023, for a regional title in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Santisima and Tsutsumi will battle for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) featherweight title for 12 rounds in the former’s third opportunity to fight in Japan.

The past two years has been tough for the 26-year-old Santisima, who lost his previous bout in Osaka, Japan against Toshiki Shimomachi via a 10-round unanimous decision.

Prior to that, he also lost to American Joet Gonzales in the United States for the WBO International featherweight title via a ninth round technical knockout, snapping his back-to-back victories.

Despite his struggles, Santisima, one of ZIP Sanman Boxing Team’s banner boxers remains an elite boxer in his division with a record of 22 wins with 19 knockouts and five losses.

The former ALA Boxing Gym standout from Masbate is now in Japan training alongside stablemate and reigning WBO world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem and trainer Michael Domingo.

Meanwhile, Tsutsumi is an up-and-comer who has a stellar amateur resume. The 23-year-old Tsutsumi is from Chiba City in Japan.

Touted as the next “Naoya Inoue,” Tsutsumi holds a pro record of two wins. He already proved himself ready for tougher opponents when he defeated Omega Boxing Gym’s Pete Apolinar via unanimous decision last year.

Prior to that, Tsutsumi also defeated another Filipino, Jhon Gemino, via unanimous decision in his pro debut.

Tsutsumi is a gold medalist in the 2016 Youth World Championships in Russia. He has an amateur record of 88-6 (win-loss) with 26 knockouts.

RELATED STORIES

Santisima eyes another KO win in Japan vs fearsome foe

‘Santino’ Santisima looks to bounce back in fight against Japanese foe this August

Santisima KOs Japanese foe in 5th in Japan fight

/dcb

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP