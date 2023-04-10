John Estrada hies off to Cebu with Priscilla Meirelles for vacation, drops post about being misunderstood

It was John Estrada’s turn to drop his own “cryptic” post, seemingly responding to bashers as he spoke about “still not being understood,” amid speculations of his unfaithfulness to his wife, Brazilian beauty queen and model Priscilla Meirelles.

The seasoned actor took to his personal Instagram account on Sunday, April 9, to share his thoughts about being misunderstood by “some people,” as well as a brief Easter greeting to his followers.

“There are some people who could hear you speak a thousand words and still not understand you. And there are others who will understand without you even speaking a word. Happy [E]aster to everyone,” he said in the caption.

Estrada’s cryptic post comes days after declaring his love for his wife, where he described her as his “one and only queen.”

The “Batang Quiapo” star is currently on a short vacation with Meirelles in Oslob, Cebu, which was first revealed by the latter through a series on Instagram Stories last April 7. The couple is joined by their daughter Anechka, as well as Moira, Kaila and Yuan Estrada, the actor’s children with his ex-wife, veteran actress Janice de Belen.

On the other hand, Janice and John’s eldest child Inah was seemingly absent from their short vacation.

While the destination of the couple’s trip wasn’t made public on social media, one Vangie Conception Alquizalas Ondiano appeared to have thanked Estrada on Facebook for “trusting [them]” with their vacation.

“Thank you so much for choosing and trusting us, John Estrada and family. It is our immense pleasure [to serve] you all. [God bless] and enjoy the rest of the day! Thank you also smartway,” the post read.



Meanwhile, an Oslob-based travel company then welcomed the seasoned actor and his family to the tourist destination.

Another Princess Aldea Rodriguez Cuerda also expressed her gratitude to the “Ang Probinsyano” star on Facebook.

Meirelles earlier confirmed that she was going through marital problems with Estrada, although she stressed in an Inquirer column last April 9 that “transformation is happening” between the pair.

“Amiga, John and I are not fighting. There is no point in it. It is what it is. But transformation is happening,” she told columnist Dolly Anne Carvajal. “Sometimes, there is a need to shake things up for revival. Actions have consequences. Let’s see how this unfolds. I never enter anything I know I cannot handle. For sure, something good will come out of this by God’s grace.”

The veteran actor was rumored to be having an affair with Cebu-based model Chiyo Dela Vega after the latter shared alleged screenshots of her supposed conversation with Meirelles on social media.

