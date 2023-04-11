Nearly P43 billion released for over 8.5 million senior citizens’ health insurance

MANILA, Philippines —The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released nearly P43 billion to cover one-year health insurance premiums of senior citizens nationwide.

DBM on Tuesday said its chief Amenah Pangandaman has approved the release of a total of P42,931,355,000 for the health insurance premiums, which is expected to benefit over 8.5 million enrolled senior citizens.

It said the special allotment release order and its corresponding notice of cash allocation were approved by Pangandaman on April 4.

“From the start, the directive of President Bongbong Marcos has been very clear — this government must ensure that our senior citizens have the support and resources they need to thrive,” Pangandaman said in a statement.

“Our elderly will always remain vital members of our society who have spent many of their productive years not only in improving the lives of their family members but also in contributing to their communities. Dapat lamang na patuloy nating tulungan ang ating mga lolo at mga lola na manatiling malakas at malusog,” she added.

(It is only right that we help our senior citizens remain strong and healthy.)

According to the agency, a total of P79 billion is allocated to cover the payment of health insurance premiums of indirect contributors, including seniors, under the 2023 national budget.

Under Republic Act No. 10645 or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010, all senior citizens shall be covered by the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP) of PhilHealth.

DBM said funds necessary to ensure the enrollment of all senior citizens not currently covered by any existing category shall be sourced from the NHIP from proceeds of Republic Act No. 10351 or the Sin Tax Law.

