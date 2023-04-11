Virginia Food Inc. launches its first-ever collaboration with TinyTan

Virginia Food Inc. has sealed a partnership with TinyTAN as it launched its first-ever product collaboration here in Cebu at the Metro Ayala Supermarket recently.

As TinyTAN’s first-ever partner in the hotdog industry in the country, Virginia Food, Inc. aims to be an ultimate food solution while remaining sustainable products across its diverse clientele in the country.

To know more, visit https://www.virginiafood.com.ph/TinyTAN

“As a brand, and as a company, this is actually our first time collaborating with TinyTAN. We are actually the first hotdog industry collaborating with TinyTAN,” said Lance Gregorio, Senior Branding Specialist of Virginia Food Inc.













TinyTAN is a group of lovable characters created from the seven members of BTS.

These animated characters represent a “tiny” version of BTS and are depicted in various storylines and adventures through music videos, animations, and other multimedia content.

Virginia Food Inc. has grown to become one of the most dynamic food manufacturer here in the Philippines and TinyTAN aims to bring joy and inspiration to fans through its creative content representing the personalities of the BTS members.



















Gregorio said that the partnership can help tap into a dedicated fanbase and increase engagement on their products.

“We can see that this is a successful collaboration with TinyTAN. Hopefully, we could also penetrate it to other people in the Philippines.” he added.

With the partnership, TinyTAN collectible ref magnets will come with every purchase of the TinyTAN Limited Edition Virginia Premium Hotdog.

The official launching of the TinyTAN Limited Edition Virginia Premium Hotdog also held a ribbon cutting ceremony, pop quiz contest for BTS Fans, and Free Photo Booth attended by Cebu BTS ARMY, ARMY Cebu BTS, Bangtan Belles, and other BTS Fan Groups.

To know more, visit https://www.virginiafood.com.ph/TinyTAN