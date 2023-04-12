Heart Evangelista trades signature wavy locks for trendy mid-length ‘do with curtain bangs

Long before curtain bangs were the thing in these parts, Heart Evangelista was already sporting the trendy fringe as she sashayed at the Paris fashion week, with her long, wavy curls.

But recently, the actress-slash-fashionista seemed to have upped the ante as she traded her signature look for a fresh-looking shoulder-length bob with curtain bangs that highlighted her high cheekbones.

Curtain bangs are described by stylists as bangs that frame the sides of the face and parted in the middle, as opposed to bangs that are bluntly trimmed across the face. Since late last year, this has been the go-to style of some celebrities and fashion icons like Kathryn Bernardo, Anne Curtis and Jinkee Pacquiao.

Evangelista debuted her new look on Instagram Tuesday, April 11, when she posted a video of herself, flipping her hair to the camera to show off her new hairdo.

“What makes you happy today,” she captioned her post, as she accompanied the clip with a snippet of the song “If It Makes You Happy” by Sheryl Crow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte)

Fellow celebrities and content creators, including Carla Abellana, Thea Tolentino, Janeena Chan and Nadine Samonte, seem to not get enough of the actress-socialite’s newest ‘do, as seen in the comments of her post.

Meanwhile, fans were in awe of Evangelista’s hairstyle, with one even comparing her to South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo.

In a separate post, the wife of Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero also shared photos of her fresh cut, accented with a black hair clip. “Now my life is sweet like cinnamon,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte)

Evangelista made headlines in March 2023 after she reunited with her ex-boyfriend, actor Jericho Rosales, in an intimate gathering with their former ABS-CBN boss Johnny Manahan, together with fellow celebrities Bea Alonzo, Maja Salvador, Piolo Pascual, John Lloyd Cruz, and Diether Ocampo.

Among the actress’ recent appearances is a cameo in the rom-com film “The Wedding Hustler,” where she was seen giving love advice during a virtual conversation. EDV

RELATED STORIES:

Heart Evangelista on fixing, decorating her Paris home: ‘Struggle is real but satisfying’

Heart Evangelista gives love advice in new rom-com ‘The Wedding Hustler’