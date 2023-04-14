Proposed ordinance for cashless mode of payments in Cebu City hall now under review

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has already filed on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, a proposed ordinance for the cashless mode of payments in the city government.

Garcia’s proposed ordinance will authorize an electronic payment and collection system for the settlement of taxes, fees, charges, assessments, and revenue due to the City of Cebu.

The vice mayor said the recognition, authorization, and adoption of the Electronic Payment and Collection System (EPCS) contemplated in this ordinance will apply to the settlement of all taxes, fees, charges, assessments, and revenues due to the city, including, but not limited to real property taxes, business taxes, miscellaneous taxes, and all other local taxes, fees, charges, assessments, levies, penalties, interests, and surcharges.

“Automating the system of payment transactions of taxes, fees, charges, and other like payments to the City of Cebu is in furtherance of the city’s goal of practicing good governance and instituting transparency and reforms in government transactions. This will likewise make business processes more efficient and convenient for taxpayers,” Garcia said.

“An efficient and effective collection of taxes is a pre-requisite in generating the necessary income for the City that will support the vision of a Singapore-like Cebu City,” he added.

The draft was referred to the council’s Committee on Laws, Ordinances, and Styling for review.

