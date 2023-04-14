Mandauehanons given chance to learn to fix gadgets and appliances

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandauehanons can have a chance to learn to fix gadgets and appliances in three months as the Mandaue City College Technological Entrepreneurial Skills Training Center (MCCTEST) offers a new course – an electronics course.

Melinda Bihag of the MCCTEST said on April 13 that the school was inviting interested student applicants for the course.

Bihag said that the course would be offered starting May but they were already accepting applicants, especially Mandauehanons.

She said that they decided to offer an electronics course because a few students were inquiring about it.

“So amoang gipaningkamutan nga maka-open ta ana (electronics course). Nagsearch mi og trainer, naa na tay trainer,” said Bihag.

(So we worked hard to open (electronics course). We searched for a trainer, we now have a trainer.)

She said that the course would include repairing of gadgets and some appliances.

Aside from the electronics course, the school also offfers these courses high-speed sewing, cookery, welding and fabrication, bread and pastry, food and meat processing, Hilot Wellness Massage, Automotive Mechanic, Dress making, Cosmetology, Draperies and Curtains, and Computer System Services.

Applicants can visit the MCCTEST office in Barangay Looc in Mandaue City.

Training for the courses would last for three months. Students can choose morning or night shifts.

Trainees can also take TESDA’s NC2 exam if they want to apply overseas since the MCCTEST is affiliated with TESDA.

Bihag also said that 221 trainees would graduate on April 20 at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

She said that this is the highest number of graduating students recorded since late 2021, the resumption of their operation after the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also said that many of their trainees had already graduated and found jobs, especially since the school had partner companies where some school graduates would be endorsed.

