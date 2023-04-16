LTO drops periodical medical exam requirement after obtaining driver’s license

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Sunday announced that holders of driver’s licenses are no longer required to undergo the prescribed periodic medical examination (PME).

In a statement, the LTO said that the removal of the requirement is in compliance with the amended Memorandum Circular 2021-2285 or the “Supplemental Implementing Rules and Regulations” of Republic Act 10930.

It can be recalled that before the amendment, the said memorandum required drivers to undergo regular medical examinations.

According to LTO chief Jay Art Tugade, however, the agency deemed it wise to waive the PME requirement based on various studies, data collected, and consultations that the agency conducted — which showed that failure to undergo the required PME is not included among causes of road accidents.

“There’s no empirical data saying that the periodic medical examination could prevent road crashes,” said Tugade.

Medical exam still required before receiving driver’s license

Under the amended circular, the mandatory medical examination will now be a requirement only before applying for, and during the renewal, of a driver’s license.

“For licensees who will be issued a 5-year validity driver’s license and 10-year validity driver’s license, the medical examination shall only be required sixty (60) days prior to or on the specified renewal date,” the memorandum stated.

Meanwhile, Filipino driver’s license holders who are working or are living abroad will be required to undergo a medical examination within 30 days upon their arrival in the Philippines before they are allowed to drive in the country.

“Kami sa LTO ay naniniwala na ang hakbang na ito ay magdudulot ng bahagyang ginhawa sa publiko dahil bukod sa hindi na sila kailangang gumastos ng paulit-ulit para sa medical examinations, maiiwasan din ang dagdag-abala lalo na sa mga mahahalaga ang oras para sa trabaho. Nasa pagkukusa na lang ngayon ng bawat indibidwal kung nanaisin nilang sumalang sa medical examination,” Tugade said.

(We at the LTO believe that this step will bring some relief to the public because apart from not having to spend time repeatedly for medical examinations, it will also avoid additional inconvenience especially for those who value time for work . It is now up to each individual whether or not he or she wishes to undergo a medical examination.)

