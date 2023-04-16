Team Cebu City scores 8 big wins in amateur boxing competition

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Boxers under coach Ryan Illustrisimo of Coach Gigil racked up eight wins in last Saturday’s Cebu City Junior Olympics amateur boxing event held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) boxing gymnasium.

The monthly amateur fight card featured 14 exciting bouts from various boxing gyms here.

Team Cebu City’s winning boxers included Ryan Magdasal, who defeated Jovel Bengil in the 46kg division, and Noha Manayon, who edged Ken Zamora in the 43kg weight class.

Joining them were Wilmar Borces, who beat Altheo Abellanosa in the 48kg division, and Christian Devila, who bested John Mendoza in the 47kg class.

Also, Camad Musa, John Berame, Larry Salacuña, and Aaron Jimenez won against Anthony Aventurado, Steven Bernals, Juramel Catarata, and Aaron Jimenez, in their respective matches.

Moreover, two boxers from the Villamor Boxing Gym of veteran trainer Edito Villamor won their respective bouts. Shallon Dela Cruz defeated Rebin Sadili in the 40kg division, while Regino Esparcia edged Jhayres Encinada in the 67kg division.

Also, Christian Ocon of Prime Fight Boxing Stable defeated JD Sosa in the 28kg, while Jimenez Boxing Team’s Goreo Alican bested Topher Garcia in the 54kg division.

The fight card was organized by the Cebu City Sports Commission in partnership with Coach Gigil Boxing and Money Punch Fight Promotions.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City Junior Olympics to feature 14 exciting boxing matches on April 15

30th Cebu City Olympics: UC harvests gold medals, breaks records in athletics and swimming events

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP