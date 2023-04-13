Cebu City Junior Olympics to feature 14 exciting boxing matches on April 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Junior Olympics will feature an exciting amateur boxing fight card on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

This boxing event is organized by the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and Coach Gigil Boxing of boxing trainer Ryan Illustrisimo.

The last time there was a Cebu City Junior Olympics amateur boxing fight card was in December at the same venue.

READ: Cebu City Junior Olympics: ANS boxers top amateur boxing tournament

14 fight card

The 14 fight card features Sairyl Sumagang (Caitmon Boxing Gym) vs. Jhunmar Codeniera (Legend Home Boxing), JD Sosa (Cebu City) vs. Christian Ocon (Prime Fight Boxing Stable), Rebin Sadili (Coach Gigil) vs. Shallon Dela Cruz (Villamor Boxing Gym), Jovel Bengil ( Coach Gigil) vs. Ryan Magdasal (Cebu City), Noah Manayon (Coach Gigil) vs. Ken Zamora (Cebu City), Wilmar Borces (Coach Gigil) vs. Altheo Abellanosa (Arrivado Boxers), Christian Devila (Coach Gigil) vs. John Mendoza (Legend Home Boxing), Camad Musa (Coach Gigil) vs. Anthony Aventurado (Arrivado Boxers), Topher Garcia (Coach Gigil) vs. Junrel Jimenex (Jimenex Boxing Gym), Jhayres Encinada (Coach Gigil) vs. Regino Esparcia (Villamor Boxing Gym), John Berame (Coach Gigil) vs. Steven Bernales (Caitom Boxing Gym), Larry Salacuña (Coach Gigil) vs. Juramel Catarata (Caitom Boxing Gym), and Aaron Jimenez (Coach Gigil) vs. Jan Arve Dale (Prime Fight).

READ: Pagsabungan, Babag 2 boxers shine in Villamor Boxing grassroots fight card

Female boxers at Cebu City Junior Olympics

Also adding excitement to the fight card is the lone female bout between Althea Juezan of Barangay Buot Taop and Karla Cañete of Tattoo’s Gym.

This time, they partnered with the newly established boxing outfit, Money Punch Fight Promotions of German-Aussie boxing patron Christian Faust.

Faust recently introduced Money Punch Fight Promotions in the local boxing scene by partnering with veteran boxing trainer and matchmaker Edito Villamor. Part of Money Punch’s goal is to support the grassroots program in boxing in Cebu.

RELATED STORIES

Nate Diaz to make boxing debut against Jake Paul

Amparo to fight more foreign boxers, says PMI Bohol Boxing Stable exec

GAB, Japan Boxing Commission ink boxing partnership deal

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP