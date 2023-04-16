Laiterang body shamer tinalakan ni Geneva: ‘Dahil naka-bikini ako hindi na ako karespe-respeto, landi na agad?’

BASAG na basag ang basher nang banatan siya ng aktres at singer na si Geneva Cruz matapos siyang tawaging “malandi” at “hindi karespe-respeto.”

Sa comments section ng Instagram post ni Geneva, isang netizen ang matapang na nang-okray sa aktres dahil sa kanyang pasabog na bikini photo na kuha sa isang beach resort sa isla ng Boracay.

Sinabihan siya nito ng walang respeto sa sarili dahil lamang sa nasabing sexy photo. Buong komento ng basher, “Sayang maganda Ka Sana bkit ganun ka, respitohin mo nmn sarili mo, wag UNG landi pakita ng (katawan).”

Banat naman sa kanya ni Geneva, hindi porke nakasuot siya ng bikini sa beach ay binabastos at winawalanghiya na niya ang kanyang sarili. Natural lang daw na mag-swimsuit siya sa Bora.

“Dahil naka bikini ako sa isang resort hindi ako ka respe-respeto? Landi na agad? So you are judging me based on my bikini?

“You have no idea how much I do to serve my country and my countrymen and how good of a mother I am.

“It is 2023, lawakan mo ang pag-iisip mo. Kindly leave my site; I don’t need you here. Respectfully,” buong bwelta ng aktres.

Actually, palaging nabibiktima ng mga body shamer si Geneva lalo na kapag nagpo-post siya ng sexy pictures sa social media. Parang napakalaking krimen ang nagawa niya kung bastusin ng mga haters.

Noong March 2021, hindi rin pinalampas ni Geneva ang bashers na pinulaan ang kanyang singit at sinabing maitim daw ito.

Matatandaang sinagot din ni Geneva ang pang-asar na tanong ng basher nang mag-post siya noon sa IG ng kanyang two-piece bikini habang nagtatampisaw sa dagat.

“What is up with the black color in the middle is that pubes or just dark? Looks like a thick pubes. (face with stuck-out tounge and winking eye emoji),” comment ng haters.

Sagot naman ng dating Smokey Mountain member, “I have no idea what you’re saying, but I think it’s called #IDGAF (I don’t give a fuck) what you’re imagining.

“Hope your gaudy sense of humor makes you pretty. (ghost, kissing face with smiling eyes emojis),” pambabasag pa niya sa netizen.

Sey naman ng isa pang IG user, “Ang itim ng singit (face with tears of joy emoji).” Na agad nireplayan ni Geneva ng, “It’s called ‘shadow.’ Pasensya ka na, I forgot to photoshop it for your delight.

“I’m just a single mother of two, and the groin that you are making fun of is connected to the organ where my two children came out, and although that had happened twice to this body; it is stronger and more beautiful than ever.

“I feel sorry for your mother because she raised a prick. Take care. (slightly smiling face, kissing face with smiling eyes emojis),” resbak pa ni Geneva.

