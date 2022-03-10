Geneva Cruz is now a PAF reservist, stands up for women’s empowerment

CEBU, Philippines —Geneva Cruz is now part of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) Reserve Command, the singer-actress announced on her social media account.

The actress took to Instagram to share her experiences after she finished her training under PAF as a reservist.

The 45-year-old singer-actress encouraged women to chase their dreams, “You’re never too old to go after your dreams; age is just a number. Don’t let your age, especially anybody, stop you from becoming who God intended you to be.”

Geneva wanted to show women of her age that it is not “too late” to do what they desire.

After four months of training, Geneva finally got her badge.

“I realized that you never really get to understand a soldier’s life until you step in their boots. Today, I step in my boots and flaunt my badge as a proud member of the Philippine Air Force’s reserve command. It’s been said that the unexamined life is not worth living, and I agree. But today, as I grow bolder, wiser, and take up the cudgels for women’s empowerment, I say that a meaningful life is worth dying for,” she said.

“No, this isn’t a movie or a teleserye; it’s real life. If you have doubts if I truly deserve this badge… Maybe you should enlist, too; it’s time to put your money where your mouth is, and It’s never too late to make something out of your life instead of belittling and frowning upon another person’s passions and truth,” she added.

To celebrate women’s month, Geneva supports women and gender equality.

“We should all do what makes us feel alive and know that we can help change the world because we know it is possible. We don’t need men (or women) in our lives to survive; they need to see us as their equals and partners; if they can’t do that, we can always choose ourselves,” she shared.

