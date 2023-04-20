Fair weather with chances of isolated rains in Metro Cebu this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu can expect fair weather with chances of isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms this weekend.

Jhomer Eclarino, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist, told CDN Digital on Thursday, April 20, 2023, that Easterlies is the prevailing weather system in the Visayas and in most of the eastern section of the country.

“[If] Easterlies, [it is characterized by] init nga hangin gikan sa dagat Pacific [Pacific ocean],” he said.

READ MORE: Heat index on Wednesday under Extreme Caution and Danger category

Isolated rain showers and localized thunderstorms can most likely be experienced in the afternoon, evening, or early in the morning.

The forecast heat index for Thursday is between 36 to 37 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature could reach 32 to 33 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE: Scorching summer and heat index: Dos and Don’ts

Meanwhile, Eclarino explained that this is not yet the effect of El Niño as it has not officially started yet.

The country, he said, is still in the warm and dry season or more commonly called “summer.”

La Niña or the cooling phase of sea temperature, that led to intense storms in the country, has already ended in March, and ENSO-neutral condition (neither La Niña nor El Niño) is expected to continue until May, June, and July 2023 season.

Pagasa also noted an increased likelihood of a transition to El Niño phase thereafter.

“A transition to El Niño is favored by July-September 2023, with chances of El Niño increasing through the fall,” Pagasa said.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

‘La Niña has ended,’ says Pagasa

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP